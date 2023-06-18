The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .272.

Pederson has had a hit in 24 of 36 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (8.3%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with two or more RBI seven times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (41.7%), including four games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .314 AVG .238 .400 OBP .377 .569 SLG .460 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 12 RBI 13 9/8 K/BB 20/12 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings