Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .272.
- Pederson has had a hit in 24 of 36 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (8.3%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with two or more RBI seven times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (41.7%), including four games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.314
|AVG
|.238
|.400
|OBP
|.377
|.569
|SLG
|.460
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|9/8
|K/BB
|20/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (4-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 1.93 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .155 to his opponents.
