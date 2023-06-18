J.D. Davis is available when the San Francisco Giants take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 13, when he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (62) this season while batting .291 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 27th in slugging.

Davis is batting .313 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Davis has had a hit in 40 of 63 games this season (63.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (39.7%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .267 AVG .313 .377 OBP .368 .406 SLG .571 8 XBH 14 3 HR 7 12 RBI 28 28/17 K/BB 36/9 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings