J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.D. Davis is available when the San Francisco Giants take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 13, when he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (62) this season while batting .291 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 27th in slugging.
- Davis is batting .313 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Davis has had a hit in 40 of 63 games this season (63.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (39.7%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.267
|AVG
|.313
|.377
|OBP
|.368
|.406
|SLG
|.571
|8
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|28
|28/17
|K/BB
|36/9
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 1.93 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .155 to his opponents.
