The San Francisco Giants (38-32) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (4-1) against the Giants and Logan Webb (5-6).

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Webb - SF (5-6, 3.45 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.

Webb is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the year.

Webb will try to prolong a 15-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Logan Webb vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.448) and ranks third in home runs hit (116) in all of MLB. They have a collective .241 batting average, and are 18th in the league with 578 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 386 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Webb has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .261.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (4-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 29-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 1.93, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .943.

In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

