LaMonte Wade Jr and Freddie Freeman are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Wade Stats

Wade has 59 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 46 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .280/.416/.469 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has put up 72 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .296/.346/.481 so far this year.

Estrada heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 17 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Cardinals Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (4-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Gonsolin has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jun. 13 6.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2 at Cardinals May. 19 5.0 1 0 0 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Webb's player props

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 93 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .330/.410/.560 so far this year.

Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with three walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .269/.371/.522 on the season.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

