Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) will face off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (38-32) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +105 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (4-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (5-6, 3.45 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 27-23 record (winning 54% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 4-6 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Giants have won in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 11 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+140) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 4th Win NL West +1000 - 3rd

