How to Watch the Giants vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
The San Francisco Giants will look to LaMonte Wade Jr for continued offensive production when they take on Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 90 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco is eighth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco has scored 347 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.
- The Giants have a combined 1.253 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb (5-6) will take the mound for the Giants, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 14 starts this season.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/13/2023
|Cardinals
|W 11-3
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Jack Flaherty
|6/14/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 7-5
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/17/2023
|Dodgers
|W 15-0
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Bobby Miller
|6/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Michael Wacha
|6/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Ryan Weathers
|6/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Yu Darvish
|6/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Blake Snell
|6/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Zach Davies
