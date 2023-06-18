The San Francisco Giants will look to LaMonte Wade Jr for continued offensive production when they take on Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 90 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is eighth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 347 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined 1.253 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb (5-6) will take the mound for the Giants, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 14 starts this season.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals W 11-3 Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers W 7-5 Away John Brebbia Emmet Sheehan 6/17/2023 Dodgers W 15-0 Away Alex Wood Bobby Miller 6/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres - Home Alex Cobb Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryan Weathers 6/21/2023 Padres - Home - Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres - Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Zach Davies

