Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +115 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 8 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Giants have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline. For four games in a row, San Francisco and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 8.6 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 8-8 in those contests.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 70 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-17 20-15 16-18 22-14 26-26 12-6

