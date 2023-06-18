Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-32) and San Francisco Giants (38-32) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 18.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (5-6, 3.45 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Giants have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, San Francisco has won 11 of 21 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (347 total).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule