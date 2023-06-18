Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .226 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), with at least two hits on five occasions (11.6%).
- In 9.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.203
|AVG
|.247
|.292
|OBP
|.313
|.328
|SLG
|.397
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 1.93 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .155 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.