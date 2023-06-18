Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .226 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), with at least two hits on five occasions (11.6%).

In 9.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .203 AVG .247 .292 OBP .313 .328 SLG .397 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 11 22/8 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 1

