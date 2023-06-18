How to Watch the Aces vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Las Vegas Aces (9-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (3-7) on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Aces vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Aces vs. Lynx
- The 91.8 points per game Las Vegas averages are 8.4 more points than Minnesota gives up (83.4).
- Las Vegas makes 50% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).
- The Aces have a 7-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.4% from the field.
- Las Vegas shoots 36.6% from deep, 2.1% higher than the 34.5% Minnesota allows to opponents.
- The Aces have assembled a 5-1 record in games this season when the team hits more than 34.5% of their three-point shots.
- Las Vegas averages 35.4 rebounds a contest, 0.6 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.