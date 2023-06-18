The Las Vegas Aces (9-1) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Favorite: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) Over/Under: 169.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 91 Lynx 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Lynx

Pick ATS: Lynx (+14.5)

Lynx (+14.5) Pick OU: Over (169.5)

Aces vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Aces are 3-1 as 14.5-point favorites or more.

Las Vegas has played games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

The average total in Aces outings this year is 169.3, 0.2 more points than this game's over/under.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 91.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 77.5 points per contest (second-best).

With 33.3 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas is second-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by grabbing 35.4 rebounds per contest.

The Aces rank second-best in the WNBA by averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank sixth in the league (13.8 per contest).

The Aces are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers (8.5 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (36.6%).

The Aces rank ninth in the WNBA by giving up 7.8 threes per game, but they are allowing a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks second-worst in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, Las Vegas has taken 66.1% two-pointers (accounting for 75.1% of the team's baskets) and 33.9% threes (24.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.