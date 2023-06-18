Aces vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Las Vegas Aces (9-1) welcome in the Minnesota Lynx (3-7) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup.
Aces vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-17.5)
|169
|-1500
|+900
|BetMGM
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-1400
|+800
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|168.5
|-2000
|+1000
Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lynx have compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites in its only opportunity this season.
- In the Aces' games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- A total of four Lynx games this year have hit the over.
