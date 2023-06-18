The Las Vegas Aces (9-1) welcome in the Minnesota Lynx (3-7) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-17.5) 169 -1500 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-17.5) 169.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-17.5) 168.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx have compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites in its only opportunity this season.
  • In the Aces' games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • A total of four Lynx games this year have hit the over.

