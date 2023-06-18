The Las Vegas Aces (9-1) welcome in the Minnesota Lynx (3-7) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Aces have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lynx have compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites in its only opportunity this season.

In the Aces' games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

A total of four Lynx games this year have hit the over.

