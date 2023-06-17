Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 70 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .481, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 78.6% of his 56 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 21 games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.296
|AVG
|.295
|.339
|OBP
|.352
|.519
|SLG
|.450
|11
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|26/4
|K/BB
|35/8
|7
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .78 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of .78, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .150 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.