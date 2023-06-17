The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 70 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .481, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 78.6% of his 56 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in 21 games this season (37.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .296 AVG .295 .339 OBP .352 .519 SLG .450 11 XBH 14 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 26/4 K/BB 35/8 7 SB 9

Dodgers Pitching Rankings