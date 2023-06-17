At +8000 as of July 2, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas played better offensively, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won just two games away from home.

Las Vegas won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

In addition, Jacobs had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped set the tone with 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +4500 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +5000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +5000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +5000 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +8000 18 January 7 Broncos - +4500

