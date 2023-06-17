Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 17 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .247.
- Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this season (27.1%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.253
|AVG
|.242
|.314
|OBP
|.312
|.392
|SLG
|.505
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|7
|5
|RBI
|16
|23/7
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller (3-0 with a .78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a .78 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .150 to opposing batters.
