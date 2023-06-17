Mike Yastrzemski -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 17 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .247.

Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this season (27.1%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .253 AVG .242 .314 OBP .312 .392 SLG .505 8 XBH 12 1 HR 7 5 RBI 16 23/7 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings