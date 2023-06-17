After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .272 with 45 walks and 34 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this year (37 of 62), with multiple hits 16 times (25.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.4% of his games this season, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 of 62 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .261 AVG .281 .404 OBP .415 .511 SLG .404 12 XBH 8 5 HR 3 10 RBI 11 18/21 K/BB 29/24 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings