LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .410 this season while batting .272 with 45 walks and 34 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this year (37 of 62), with multiple hits 16 times (25.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.4% of his games this season, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 of 62 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.261
|AVG
|.281
|.404
|OBP
|.415
|.511
|SLG
|.404
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/21
|K/BB
|29/24
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (3-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a .78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of .78, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .150 against him.
