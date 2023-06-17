On Saturday, Joc Pederson (batting .406 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .268 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 17.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (45.7%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 35 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .314 AVG .230 .400 OBP .365 .569 SLG .459 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 12 RBI 13 9/8 K/BB 20/11 0 SB 0

