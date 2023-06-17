Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joc Pederson (batting .406 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .268 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 17.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (45.7%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 35 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.314
|AVG
|.230
|.400
|OBP
|.365
|.569
|SLG
|.459
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|9/8
|K/BB
|20/11
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a .78 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .150 to his opponents.
