J.D. Davis is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 13, when he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 62.9% of his 62 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 62), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (38.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.5%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .267 AVG .303 .377 OBP .361 .406 SLG .541 8 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 23 28/17 K/BB 35/9 1 SB 0

