How to Watch the Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Fox Sports 1
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB play with 45 home runs.
- Cleveland is slugging .364, the third-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians rank 20th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.8 runs per game (262 total).
- The Guardians are 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.290).
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.
- Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 360.
- The Diamondbacks are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.357 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber (5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Bieber is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the season.
- Bieber is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Henry has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Astros
|W 5-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Brandon Bielak
|6/13/2023
|Padres
|L 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Joe Musgrove
|6/14/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Wacha
|6/15/2023
|Padres
|W 8-6
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Weathers
|6/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Zac Gallen
|6/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Tommy Henry
|6/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Davies
|6/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Luis Medina
|6/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Paul Blackburn
|6/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|JP Sears
|6/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Wade Miley
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Matt Strahm
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
|6/15/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Aaron Nola
|6/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Touki Toussaint
|6/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane Bieber
|6/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Tanner Bibee
|6/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|6/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Colin Rea
|6/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Julio Teheran
|6/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
