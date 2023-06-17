The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) will look to Mookie Betts, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the San Francisco Giants (37-32) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (3-0, .78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Alex Wood (1-1, 4.80 ERA).

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-0, 0.78 ERA) vs Wood - SF (1-1, 4.80 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

The Giants will send Wood (1-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.80, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.

So far this season, Wood does not have a quality start.

Wood has put together one start this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his eight outings this season.

Alex Wood vs. Dodgers

He will match up with a Dodgers offense that ranks 18th in the league with 572 total hits (on a .242 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .451 (fourth in the league) with 116 total home runs (third in MLB play).

Wood has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .067 batting average over one appearance.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will send Miller (3-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a .78 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across four games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

