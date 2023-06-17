Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, LaMonte Wade Jr and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has collected 56 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.410/.451 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 70 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .295/.346/.481 slash line on the season.

Estrada has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Cardinals Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 92 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .329/.407/.561 slash line so far this season.

Freeman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 16 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 71 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .268/.371/.525 slash line on the season.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

