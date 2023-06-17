Freddie Freeman will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) on Saturday, June 17, when they take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (37-32) at Dodger Stadium at 9:10 PM ET.

The Giants are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-175). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (3-0, 0.78 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (1-1, 4.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 34 out of the 58 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 4th Win NL West +1400 - 4th

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.