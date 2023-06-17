Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 88 home runs.

San Francisco is 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 332 total runs this season.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.328).

The Giants rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.260 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Alex Wood (1-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up six earned runs.

Wood has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Wood has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.8 innings per appearance.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Cubs W 13-3 Home John Brebbia Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals W 11-3 Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers W 7-5 Away John Brebbia Emmet Sheehan 6/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Wood Bobby Miller 6/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres - Home Alex Cobb Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryan Weathers 6/21/2023 Padres - Home - Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres - Home - Blake Snell

