Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who is the named starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +140. The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and won each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Giants have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline. San Francisco and its opponent have finished above the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.7.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has won one of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 69 chances.

The Giants are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-17 19-15 16-18 21-14 25-26 12-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.