Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-31) and San Francisco Giants (37-32) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET on June 17.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (3-0) for the Dodgers and Alex Wood (1-1) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Giants have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (332 total, 4.8 per game).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

