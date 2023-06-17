Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 17
Brandon Crawford -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 17 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .203 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (21 of 42), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.203
|AVG
|.203
|.292
|OBP
|.276
|.328
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller (3-0 with a .78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 10 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a .78 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .150 to opposing hitters.
