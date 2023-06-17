Brandon Crawford -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 17 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .203 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (21 of 42), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 13 games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 21
.203 AVG .203
.292 OBP .276
.328 SLG .362
4 XBH 7
2 HR 2
9 RBI 9
22/8 K/BB 21/7
2 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miller (3-0 with a .78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 10 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a .78 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .150 to opposing hitters.
