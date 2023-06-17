Brandon Crawford -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 17 at 9:10 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .203 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (21 of 42), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .203 AVG .203 .292 OBP .276 .328 SLG .362 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/8 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings