The Los Angeles Angels (40-32) will look to Shohei Ohtani, on a 13-game hitting streak, against the Kansas City Royals (18-51) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the mound, while Mike Mayers (1-2) will get the nod for the Royals.

Angels vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (5-2, 4.56 ERA) vs Mayers - KC (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (5-2) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .252 in 10 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Canning will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Mayers

Mayers (1-2) pitches first for the Royals to make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .299 against him this season. He has a 5.06 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his five games.

