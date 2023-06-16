Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.391 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .257 with nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Flores will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 in his last games.
- Flores has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 17 of 52 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.241
|AVG
|.275
|.286
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.435
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|5
|18/6
|K/BB
|11/10
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Sheehan will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 23-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
