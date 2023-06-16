The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.391 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .257 with nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Flores will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 in his last games.

Flores has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games.

He has scored in 17 of 52 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .241 AVG .275 .286 OBP .367 .434 SLG .435 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 16 RBI 5 18/6 K/BB 11/10 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings