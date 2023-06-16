The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.244 batting average in his past 10 games), take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.485) and total hits (69) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

In 78.2% of his games this year (43 of 55), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (34.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (20 of 55), with more than one RBI four times (7.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.5%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .296 AVG .296 .339 OBP .353 .519 SLG .456 11 XBH 14 6 HR 3 15 RBI 12 26/4 K/BB 34/8 7 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings