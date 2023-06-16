Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Yastrzemski, who is 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (17.0%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 13 games this season (27.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), with two or more runs six times (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.253
|AVG
|.255
|.314
|OBP
|.327
|.392
|SLG
|.532
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|7
|5
|RBI
|16
|23/7
|K/BB
|27/9
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.3 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.