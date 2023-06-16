Mike Yastrzemski, who is 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (23.4%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (17.0%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 13 games this season (27.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), with two or more runs six times (12.8%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .253 AVG .255 .314 OBP .327 .392 SLG .532 8 XBH 12 1 HR 7 5 RBI 16 23/7 K/BB 27/9 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings