Lorenzo Musetti 2023 cinch Championships Odds
As action in the cinch Championships nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Lorenzo Musetti against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune. Musetti's odds are +1800 to take home the trophy from The Queen's Club.
Musetti at the 2023 cinch Championships
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Musetti's Next Match
Musetti will meet Rune in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 AM ET, after defeating Ben Shelton in the last round 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Musetti Stats
- In the Round of 16, Musetti was victorious 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against Shelton on Wednesday.
- In 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, Musetti has gone 36-24 and has won a pair of titles.
- Musetti is 2-2 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Musetti has played 23.8 games per match. He won 53.0% of them.
- Musetti, over the past year, has played four matches on grass, and 25.8 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Musetti has won 77.4% of his service games, and he has won 28.4% of his return games.
- Musetti has been victorious in 80.4% of his service games on grass over the past year and 19.2% of his return games.
