LaMonte Wade Jr -- slugging .514 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .415.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

In 60.7% of his 61 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 61), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (27.9%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.9% of his games this year (28 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .261 AVG .288 .404 OBP .424 .511 SLG .414 12 XBH 8 5 HR 3 10 RBI 11 18/21 K/BB 29/24 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings