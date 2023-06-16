LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- slugging .514 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .415.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.7% of his 61 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 61), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (27.9%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.9% of his games this year (28 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.261
|AVG
|.288
|.404
|OBP
|.424
|.511
|SLG
|.414
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/21
|K/BB
|29/24
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.3 per game).
