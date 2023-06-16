Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joc Pederson -- slugging .742 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.
- In 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has an RBI in 15 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.314
|AVG
|.232
|.400
|OBP
|.368
|.569
|SLG
|.482
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|12
|9/8
|K/BB
|19/10
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
