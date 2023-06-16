Joc Pederson -- slugging .742 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.

In 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.8%).

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has an RBI in 15 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .314 AVG .232 .400 OBP .368 .569 SLG .482 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 12 RBI 12 9/8 K/BB 19/10 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings