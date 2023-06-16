J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, J.D. Davis (coming off going 1-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (39 of 62), with multiple hits 17 times (27.4%).
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (19 of 62), with two or more RBI eight times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (38.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.267
|AVG
|.303
|.377
|OBP
|.361
|.406
|SLG
|.541
|8
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|23
|28/17
|K/BB
|35/9
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
