On Friday, J.D. Davis (coming off going 1-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (39 of 62), with multiple hits 17 times (27.4%).

He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (19 of 62), with two or more RBI eight times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (38.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .267 AVG .303 .377 OBP .361 .406 SLG .541 8 XBH 13 3 HR 6 12 RBI 23 28/17 K/BB 35/9 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings