The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) and San Francisco Giants (36-32) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the White Sox, and the Giants a series win over the Cardinals.

John Brebbia (2-0) will take the mound for the Giants. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Dodgers.

Giants vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Brebbia - SF (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

Brebbia (2-0) takes the mound first for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed one scoreless inning while allowing just one hit.

In 28 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.25, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.

Brebbia has yet to record a quality start this season.

Brebbia, who averages one per outing, has not gone five or more innings in a start this season (in seven starts).

He is looking to keep a streak of four games without allowing an earned run intact.

John Brebbia vs. Dodgers

He will match up with a Dodgers team that is hitting .242 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .455 (third in the league) with 116 total home runs (first in MLB action).

Brebbia has pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out two against the Dodgers this season.

