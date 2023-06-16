Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Dodgers on June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, LaMonte Wade Jr and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants matchup at Dodger Stadium on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 45 walks and 21 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a .276/.415/.458 slash line so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Estrada Stats
- Thairo Estrada has recorded 69 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.347/.485 so far this season.
- Estrada enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 91 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .332/.412/.569 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 69 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .265/.368/.527 so far this year.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
