Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, LaMonte Wade Jr and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants matchup at Dodger Stadium on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Wade Stats

Wade has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 45 walks and 21 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .276/.415/.458 slash line so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has recorded 69 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.347/.485 so far this season.

Estrada enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 91 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .332/.412/.569 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 69 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .265/.368/.527 so far this year.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0

