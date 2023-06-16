Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) will square off with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (36-32) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 16. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

The Giants are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-145). An 8.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Giants vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 34 (59.6%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a record of 22-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (56.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Dodgers went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 4th Win NL West +1400 - 4th

