The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants take the field on Friday at 10:10 PM ET. Freddie Freeman and LaMonte Wade Jr have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Giants vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 87 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 214 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 325.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Giants rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.260 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia (2-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in one inning pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In seven starts this season, Brebbia has not yet earned a quality start.

In seven starts this season, Brebbia has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging one frames per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Kyle Hendricks 6/11/2023 Cubs W 13-3 Home John Brebbia Hayden Wesneski 6/12/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Logan Webb Matthew Liberatore 6/13/2023 Cardinals W 11-3 Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers - Away John Brebbia - 6/17/2023 Dodgers - Away - Bobby Miller 6/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres - Home Alex Cobb Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryan Weathers 6/21/2023 Padres - Home - Yu Darvish

