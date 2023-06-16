Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-145). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Giants have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 31 of its 68 chances.

The Giants are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-17 18-15 16-18 20-14 24-26 12-6

