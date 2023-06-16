Giants vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) and the San Francisco Giants (36-32) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on June 16.
The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.18), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be determined.
Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread).
- The Giants have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for San Francisco is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (325 total runs).
- The Giants have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|John Brebbia vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 11
|Cubs
|W 13-3
|John Brebbia vs Hayden Wesneski
|June 12
|@ Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Logan Webb vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 13
|@ Cardinals
|W 11-3
|Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty
|June 14
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|John Brebbia vs TBA
|June 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Bobby Miller
|June 18
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 19
|Padres
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Michael Wacha
|June 20
|Padres
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Ryan Weathers
|June 21
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Yu Darvish
