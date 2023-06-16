Friday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) and the San Francisco Giants (36-32) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on June 16.

The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0, 3.18), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be determined.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread).

The Giants have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (325 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

