On Friday, Brandon Crawford (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .203.

In 20 of 41 games this year (48.8%) Crawford has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (9.8%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven in a run in 12 games this year (29.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 41 games (29.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .203 AVG .203 .292 OBP .282 .328 SLG .375 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 8 22/8 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings