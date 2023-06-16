A match in the Viking Classic Birmingham quarterfinals is next for Anastasia Potapova, and she will face Harriet Dart. Potapova currently has the third-best odds at +550 to win this tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Potapova at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Potapova's Next Match

After beating Catherine McNally 3-6, 6-2, 7-6, Potapova will meet Dart in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM ET.

Potapova has current moneyline odds of -175 to win her next contest versus Dart.

Potapova Stats

Potapova is coming off a 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 win over No. 64-ranked McNally in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Potapova is 37-20 over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Potapova has played 57 matches and 22.9 games per match.

Potapova, over the past year, has won 64.1% of her service games and 44.2% of her return games.

