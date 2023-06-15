As of now the Las Vegas Raiders are 24th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, nine Raiders games hit the over.

Las Vegas sported the 12th-ranked offense last year (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won just twice.

Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jacobs also had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby had 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +4000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +3000 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +5000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +5000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +5000 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +3000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +8000 18 January 7 Broncos - +4000

Odds are current as of June 15 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.