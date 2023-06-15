The Seattle Storm (2-6) will visit A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (8-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 15. The opening tip is at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Las Vegas picked up a 93-80 victory against Chicago. The Aces were led by Wilson, who wound up with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Chelsea Gray added 19 points and two steals. With a final score of 83-69, Seattle defeated Phoenix the last time out. Sami Whitcomb led the team (18 PTS, 4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT).

Aces vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)

Aces (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+1100 to win)

Storm (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been shining at both ends of the court this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (91.3) and third-best in points allowed per game (79.1).

Las Vegas is pulling down 35.2 boards per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), and it has given up only 33.9 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 21.3 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.6 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are sinking 8.1 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc (second-best).

It's been rough sledding for Las Vegas in terms of threes allowed, as it is surrendering 8.1 threes per game (second-worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 39% three-point percentage to its opponents (worst).

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces scored 92.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.5 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (88.7).

Las Vegas allowed 86.2 points per game last year at home, which was 4.3 more points than it allowed in away games (81.9).

The Aces made 10.1 treys per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.5% points better than they averaged in away games (8.9 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 87.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-1).

The Aces have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 3-5-0.

The Aces have a 96.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

