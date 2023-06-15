How to Watch the Aces vs. Storm Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (8-1) will host the Seattle Storm (2-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Aces vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Key Stats for Aces vs. Storm
- The 91.3 points per game Las Vegas scores are 9.5 more points than Seattle allows (81.8).
- This season, Las Vegas has a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 44.7% of shots Seattle's opponents have knocked down.
- In games the Aces shoot better than 44.7% from the field, they are 6-1 overall.
- Las Vegas shoots 35.4% from beyond the arc, 3.0% lower than the 38.4% Seattle allows to opponents.
- The Aces have a 2-1 record when the team connects on more than 38.4% of their three-point shots.
- Las Vegas and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.1 more rebounds per game.
