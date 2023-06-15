The Las Vegas Aces (8-1) welcome in the Seattle Storm (1-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Aces vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Storm 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-6.5)

Las Vegas (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 167.7

Aces vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 3-5-0.

Las Vegas has played games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Aces Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are scoring 91.3 points per game (best in WNBA) and giving up 79.1 points per contest (third-best).

Las Vegas ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing only 33.9 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by grabbing 35.2 rebounds per contest.

The Aces rank third-best in the WNBA by averaging just 12.6 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank seventh in the league (13.6 per contest).

The Aces are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers (8.1 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (35.4%).

In terms of three-pointers, the Aces' defense has been inefficient, as they rank third-worst in the league in threes allowed (8.1 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (39%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Las Vegas has taken 66.4% two-pointers (accounting for 75.9% of the team's buckets) and 33.6% from beyond the arc (24.1%).

