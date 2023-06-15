Aces vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (8-1) will host the Seattle Storm (2-6) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Storm matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-18)
|168.5
|-2100
|+1100
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|167.5
|-2247
|+1050
|Tipico
|Aces (-17.5)
|167.5
|-3500
|+950
Aces vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Aces are 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of five out of the Aces' games this season have hit the over.
- So far this season, three out of the Storm's games with an over/under have hit the over.
