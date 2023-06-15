The Las Vegas Aces (8-1) will host the Seattle Storm (2-6) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-18) 168.5 -2100 +1100
BetMGM Aces (-18.5) 169.5 -2500 +1100
PointsBet Aces (-17.5) 167.5 -2247 +1050
Tipico Aces (-17.5) 167.5 -3500 +950

Aces vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • A total of five out of the Aces' games this season have hit the over.
  • So far this season, three out of the Storm's games with an over/under have hit the over.

