Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cardinals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .255 with nine doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Flores has had a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits eight times (15.7%).

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games.

In 16 games this season (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .241 AVG .273 .286 OBP .351 .434 SLG .439 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 16 RBI 4 18/6 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings