Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cardinals.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .255 with nine doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Flores has had a hit in 27 of 51 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits eight times (15.7%).
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games.
- In 16 games this season (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.241
|AVG
|.273
|.286
|OBP
|.351
|.434
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|4
|18/6
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
