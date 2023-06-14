The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (67) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 77.8% of his games this season (42 of 54), with at least two hits 18 times (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven home a run in 19 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27 of 54 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .296 AVG .292 .339 OBP .351 .519 SLG .458 11 XBH 14 6 HR 3 15 RBI 10 26/4 K/BB 33/8 7 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings