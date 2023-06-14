Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (67) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 77.8% of his games this season (42 of 54), with at least two hits 18 times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven home a run in 19 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27 of 54 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.296
|AVG
|.292
|.339
|OBP
|.351
|.519
|SLG
|.458
|11
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|26/4
|K/BB
|33/8
|7
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 66 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery (3-7 with a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
