Wondering who will be on the mound to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Wednesday, including Josiah Gray and the Nationals going up against Framber Valdez and the Astros.

Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for June 14.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Brewers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (3-3) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Bailey Ober (3-3) when the teams face off Wednesday.

MIL: Rea MIN: Ober 11 (52.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (51.2 IP) 4.47 ERA 2.61 8.3 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Vegas Odds for Braves at Tigers

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (3-7) when the teams meet Wednesday.

SF: DeSclafani STL: Montgomery 13 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (72 IP) 3.89 ERA 3.88 6.2 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -145

-145 SF Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (0-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

ATL: Strider DET: Olson 13 (73.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (10 IP) 3.91 ERA 2.70 14.8 K/9 8.1

Live Stream Braves at Tigers

Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (6-4) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Bradish (2-2) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

TOR: Berrios BAL: Bradish 13 (77.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (53 IP) 3.61 ERA 4.25 8.1 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles

TOR Odds to Win: -115

-115 BAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Mets Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-1) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (2-3) when the teams play on Wednesday.

NYY: Cole NYM: Verlander 14 (85.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (39 IP) 2.84 ERA 4.85 9.5 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -110

-110 NYY Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (4-5) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Garrett Whitlock (3-2) when the teams meet Wednesday.

COL: Gomber BOS: Whitlock 13 (60.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (32 IP) 7.57 ERA 4.78 5.8 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 9.5 runs

Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Cubs, who will look to Drew Smyly (5-4) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

PIT: TBD CHC: Smyly - Games/IP 13 (71.2 IP) - ERA 3.52 - K/9 7.7

Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (1-5) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (4-4) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

LAA: Detmers TEX: Heaney 11 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (63 IP) 4.79 ERA 4.14 10.9 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 LAA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Nationals at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Gray (4-5) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Valdez (6-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

WSH: Gray HOU: Valdez 13 (72 IP) Games/IP 13 (84 IP) 3.00 ERA 2.36 7.6 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 7.5 runs

Reds at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (3-4) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Daniel Lynch (0-2) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

CIN: Lively KC: Lynch 7 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (16.1 IP) 4.21 ERA 4.41 9.2 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Royals

CIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 KC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (8-3) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

PHI: Suarez ARI: Kelly 6 (30.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (77 IP) 4.70 ERA 3.16 8.2 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -135

-135 PHI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (1-0) to the bump as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (1-5) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

TB: Glasnow OAK: Medina 3 (15.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (34.2 IP) 2.87 ERA 7.53 11.5 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Rays at Athletics

TB Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (3-1) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (4-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

MIA: Pérez SEA: Castillo 6 (29 IP) Games/IP 13 (76.2 IP) 2.17 ERA 2.70 9.3 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -190

-190 MIA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 7 runs

Guardians at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-1) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Michael Wacha (6-2) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

CLE: Civale SD: Wacha 4 (23.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (68 IP) 2.31 ERA 3.18 5.8 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

White Sox at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (3-4) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Clayton Kershaw (8-4) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

CHW: Clevinger LAD: Kershaw 11 (58 IP) Games/IP 13 (76.1 IP) 4.19 ERA 2.95 7.4 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -275

-275 CHW Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 8.5 runs

